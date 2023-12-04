Bikers in Matthews collect toys for kids

MATTHEWS — Dozens of bikers gathered in Matthews for a good cause: Toys for Tots.

This group traveled from the Bojangles Coliseum loaded down with toys of every kind to the Harley Davidson shop along East Independence Boulevard.

All the toys were loaded into storage units at the shops for now.

“This tiny little contribution from everyone hopefully will cheer up someone’s Christmas time,” biker Alibah Manyar said.

A group of local United States Marines helped load the toys into the storage units. The toys will be distributed to kids later this month.

