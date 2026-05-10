2 killed in northwest Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a shooting that killed two people in northwest Charlotte early Sunday morning.

MEDIC responded alongside police to the 4900 block of Rozzelles Ferry Road just before 4 a.m. for a shooting call.

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the other was sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said. Officers say the patient later died at the hospital.

While police investigated, the road was closed in both directions.

Police asked that anyone with information about the homicide contact detectives at 704-432-8477.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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