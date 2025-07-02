Bipartisan energy bill vetoed by NC Gov. Stein

RALEIGH — Gov. Josh Stein vetoed an energy bill he says would have made the state overly reliant on natural gas.

The sponsors of Senate Bill 266, known as the Power Bill Reduction Act, say the bill would save ratepayers in the long run by eliminating the state’s 2030 climate goals and making it easier for utility companies to finance the cost of big long-lead time power plants like nuclear.

Gov. Stein vetoed the "Power Bill Reduction Act" which passed with bipartisan support a little over a week ago.

At the time, I examined the various claims about whether and how the bill would actually lower our power bills. https://t.co/vIlKJeqR6p https://t.co/ifZMbgBvSQ — Michelle Alfini (@MichelleAlf) July 2, 2025

Opponents say the savings didn’t take into account the volatile costs of natural gas.

The bill passed with bipartisan support.

Stein made the following statement on his veto of Senate Bill 266:

“This summer’s record heat and soaring utility bills has shown that we need to focus on lowering electricity costs for working families -- not raising them.

“And as our state continues to grow, we need to diversify our energy portfolio so that we are not overly reliant on natural gas and its volatile fuel markets. Recent independent analysis of Senate Bill 266 shows that this bill could cost North Carolina ratepayers up to $23 billion through 2050 due to higher fuel costs.

“This bill not only makes everyone’s utility bills more expensive, but it also shifts the cost of electricity from large industrial users onto the backs of regular people -- families will pay more so that industry pays less.

“Additionally, this bill walks back our state’s commitment to reduce carbon emissions, sending the wrong signal to businesses that want to be a part of our clean energy economy. My job is to do everything in my power to lower costs and grow the economy. This bill fails that test.”

VIDEO: Is solar threatening North Carolina farms, or is there room for cooperation?

Is solar threatening North Carolina farms, or is there room for cooperation?

©2025 Cox Media Group