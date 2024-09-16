Birkdale Village lands another restaurant

Sweetgreen has inked a deal for Birkdale Village

The plant-forward concept will occupy a 1,700-square-foot jewel box at the Huntersville mixed-used development off Sam Furr Road. A 2025 opening is targeted, says Adam Schwegman, executive vice president for North American Properties, which manages the property.

“Sweetgreen is a best-in-class option for salads and coveted by our customer base,” he says. “We have added several amazing new full-service restaurants, but still believe there is some room for quick, casual dining.”

The center disclosed in recent days that it will add Mon Macaron and Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn this fall, while Airlie Baby will relocate to a larger storefront.

