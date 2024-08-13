Birkdale Village to undergo shake-up in ownership, management

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Birkdale Village will soon be under new ownership and management.

Real estate investment and management firm Jamestown will acquire North American Properties’ Atlanta subsidiary, which has $2 billion in assets under management as of June. The acquisition will impact nine mixed-used properties — owned and managed by the NAP subsidiary — in suburban, high-growth markets in the eastern U.S.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition is slated to close in the fourth quarter, pending approval from various investors and lenders.

The company had $11.7 billion in assets under management as of June 30. It owns properties such as One Times Square and Chelsea Market in New York City; Ponce City Market in Atlanta; and Ghirardelli Square in San Francisco.

