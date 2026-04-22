Blue Ridge Parkway temporarily shut down as rangers search for stray dogs

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Part of the Blue Ridge Parkway is shut down west of Asheville as park service workers search for a pair of abandoned dogs.

A visitor first saw the dogs in March near the Fort Ridge Overlook in Haywood County. Over the last month, she and others have been returning to the area to feed them.

On a recent visit, they noticed one of the animals looked like it had been shot in the face. Now, authorities say there’s a push to capture them and get them to a shelter.

“Whether you’re an animal lover or whether you’re not, that still doesn’t give people the right to bring their animals up here or anywhere and just set them out,” Donna Trull, a local resident, said.

On Saturday, the National Park Service got reports that the dogs were becoming aggressive. They’ve put up barricades in the area as they work to find them.

Rangers are asking the public to notify park officials if they see dogs off-leash in the area. They also ask the park visitors not to approach, feed or try to capture the dogs.

©2026 Cox Media Group