Blumenthal brings holiday cheer to patients at Levine Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTE — Later this month, “Elf The Musical” will hit the stage at Blumenthal’s Belk Theater in Uptown.

But before his big debut, Buddy the Elf was in Charlotte on Thursday, spreading holiday cheer to children going through tough battles.

Buddy’s presence lit up the room of those going through a dark time like Aly Taylor from Statesville. After a gymnastics accident, Taylor’s spinal cord needed to be fused back together and she’s been recovering at the hospital for eight weeks.

