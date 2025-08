LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Crews in Lincoln County were called to remove a bobcat from a car’s grille Wednesday evening.

According to a Facebook post from the Alexis Fire Department, the driver spotted the big cat on Mount Zion Road around 6 p.m.

A local animal rescue group was able to remove it safely. The cat is now being treated for minor injuries.

