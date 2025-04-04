Bodies of man, girl found in house after fire, Rock Hill officials say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The bodies of a man and girl were found inside a home that caught fire overnight on Deas Street off Cherry Road in Rock Hill, officials said.

Firefighters, the Rock Hill Police Department, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the fire that extinguished on its own.

The fire call came in at about 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Channel 9′s Tina Terry asked if the two people who died as a result of the fire.

“The coroner is here,” said Deputy Chief of Operations Trey Hovis, Rock Hill Fire Department. “They are going to do their investigation to find out all the details on that, so we don’t have any details as far as what the cause of death was.”

There was no foul play expected, according to the preliminary investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

