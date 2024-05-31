Bodies of missing couple found in Iredell County woods

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A missing Davie County couple was found dead on Friday in the woods in Iredell County, officials said.

The Davie County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing persons alert for Greg and Cynthia Gobble the day before.

Greg Gobble was an alleged suspect in the woman’s disappearance.

Their bodies were discovered shortly after 11 a.m. near Harmony.

Authorities don’t believe anyone else is involved in this case and there is no danger to the public.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

