4 hurt in officer-involved crash in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Four people were taken to the hospital from a crash involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police cruiser in south Charlotte Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of Pineville-Matthews Road and Carmel Road.

CMPD said everyone involved in the crash was taken to the hospital. According to MEDIC, three of those people have serious injuries.

Video from the scene shows a car with heavy front-end damage along with a damaged CMPD cruiser.

ALERT: A crash involving a CMPD cruiser has the intersection of Carmel Rd. at Hwy 51 BLOCKED . More details over on @wsoctv #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/0fBgXpqPhJ — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) April 21, 2026

CMPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is looking into the crash. They say portions of the intersection will be closed throughout the morning and may affect commutes.

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This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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