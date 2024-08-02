Body of Hickory man recovered after 400-foot fall at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — The body of a Hickory man who fell 400 feet near a scenic viewpoint on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park has been recovered, authorities said Thursday.

Park rangers said they received a report about a park visitor falling from the Pipe Creek Vista around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. They said the body of Abel Joseph Mejia, 20, of Hickory, was later recovered about a quarter-mile from the overlook.

Park officials said Mejia accidentally fell when he was near the edge of the rim. The National Park Service and the Coconino County medical examiner’s office are investigating.

In a Facebook post, Indiana Bible College said Mejia was a student there. They posted pictures of him and shared more about him.

“He was known for his warm smile and gentle spirit, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew him,” the post reads.

The college asked for prayer for Mejia’s family.

“May God bring comfort and peace to all who are grieving,” the post says.

Authorities in Arizona said park staff encourages visitors to stay on designated trails and walkways, keep a safe distance of at least 6 feet from the edge of the rim and stay behind railings and fences at overlooks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

(WATCH BELOW: Aviation Walk opens in Hickory)

Aviation Walk opens in Hickory

©2024 Cox Media Group