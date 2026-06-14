‘He’s a nice guy’: Neighbor speaks out after man was shot, killed at east Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE — Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say they found a man shot to death Sunday morning at a home on Hickory Grove Road.

Neighbors heard gunfire around 10:30 a.m. Officers got the call shortly after that.

When police arrived, they found the shooting victim outside near the back of the home.

“Officers responded to a breaking and entering call for service,” said CMPD’s Major Torri Tellis.

“I heard a gunshot,” said Ester Jo, a neighbor. “I don’t know, like, how many times.”

Investigators aren’t saying who fired the shots, but they believe they know the role of the victim.

“This potentially is going to be a subject who was actually trying to make entry into the house or made entry into the residence,” Major Tellis said.

Officers are trying to determine if the man was shot inside of the home or while he was outside. MEDIC pronounced him deceased while he was still on scene.

“We have to determine who was in, who was out, and who was supposed to be there,” said Major Tellis.

Jo says this is a safe neighborhood and while police have not said if the homeowner was involved, she is in his corner.

“My neighbor, he’s good,” said Jo. “He’s really peaceful, he’s a nice guy. I love him.”

Police are asking that anyone with information about this case to step forward.

They key question is whether the use of deadly force was justified.

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