Body found along Chester County road, sheriff’s office says

CHESTER, S.C. — A body was found Tuesday afternoon off a Chester County road, the sheriff’s office said.

The discovery was made around 12 p.m. off Cradle Street in Chester.

Deputies said they’re getting help from state investigators to process the scene.

Investigators didn’t have any information yet about who the person was or how they died, but said more information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

