BOE explains why unaffiliated candidate won’t be on ballot

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections said Lia White did no collect enough signatures to get on this November’s ballot.

The Political Beat introduced you to Whiter earlier this year.

The unaffiliated candidate had to collect about 1,200 signatures of registered district voters in order to qualify for the District 2 race.

The BOE said she came up 283 votes short. That means incumbent Malcolm Graham will not face any challengers this November.

