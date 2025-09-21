City council set to vote on enforcing police service after light rail stabbing

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council is set to decide whether “professional police service” officers can enforce a wider area. This follows Iryna Zarutska’s murder on the light rail.

Iryna’s death will be highlighted in a major way tomorrow. There will be a candlelight vigil at East/West Boulevard at 8 p.m.

A number of groups will be spearheading that effort, including the Republican Party and West Boulevard Ministry. Organizers are expecting upwards of 1,000 people to show up.

Before that, city council will take up a measure that if passes, would give private security more latitude to intervene if they witness a crime off of CATS property. Bart Noonan, who leads the West Boulevard Ministry hopes that tomorrow night will be the start of a movement.

“I believe it’s going to be a great response tomorrow. A lot of folks have reached out and said they want to be a part of this candlelight vigil that I believe is going to be the start of a movement here,” said Noonan. “The unfortunate murder of Iryna Zarutska affected a lot of people, even though it’s been a few weeks past that date. We can’t sit by and be okay.”

The council meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and the vigil will start at 8 p.m., and next month, a march is being planned. The details are still being worked out.

WATCH: FTA demands safety plan from CATS within 2 weeks

FTA demands safety plan from CATS within 2 weeks

©2025 Cox Media Group