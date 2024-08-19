Local

BofA Stadium to host high school football doubleheader this week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Four area high school football teams are getting a unique opportunity this week. For the second straight year, the Keep Pounding High School Classic is back.

The four teams will get to kick off the season in the home of the Carolina Panthers.

The doubleheader features games between Independence High School and Myers Park High School, followed by Providence Day School versus Weddington High School.

The Panthers said the event is meant to celebrate the role of high school football in communities across the region.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. Thursday.

