Reigning high school football champs face local powerhouse teams at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE — Four of the Charlotte area’s strongest high school football teams will meet face-to-face at Bank of America Stadium for the Keep Pounding High School Classic.

The Carolina Panthers will host the season-opening event showcasing two games between local high schools in August.

The Weddington Warriors won their fourth division state title since 2004 in December. They’ll face the Providence Day Chargers in the second game on August 22. The Chargers earned a back-to-back-to-back independent school state championship last season.

They face off at 8 p.m. after the Myers Park Mustangs, the South Mecklenburg conference champions, play the Independence Patriots who made an appearance i the state quarterfinal playoffs. The Mustangs and Patriots play at 4 p.m.

“The Carolina Panthers are thrilled to kickoff the start of the high school football season with two high-powered match ups, as well as celebrate the important role high school football plays in communities across our region,” said Panthers director of community relations Riley Fields. “Anticipation will be high for this year’s Keep Pounding High School Classic and we are excited about the new double-header format, which will provide a memorable experience for the high school football community.”

Each team selected a celebrity captain for two ceremonial coin tosses to determine which schools will have home jersey designation. Thomas Davis, former Panthers linebacker, represents Weddington. Ikem Ekwonu, current offensive tackle for the Panthers and Matthews native will represent Providence Day. Myers Park chose former Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn. Hakeem Nicks will represent Independence - Nicks attended Independence High School before playing for UNC-Chapel Hill and entering the NFL to play for the New York Giants.

Tickets are $8 and go on sale on Tuesday at 12 p.m. for the game on August 22.

