Boil water order issued after contractor hits York County water main

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A boil water order has been issued for a neighborhood in York County.

It is due to a contractor hitting a water main near Beacon Knoll Villas, which prompted a water outage.

Residents who live in the homes along Villa Lake Drive, including the side streets, are being asked to boil their water.

Channel 9 has reached out to county leaders to learn how testing is going, as well as when the water will be safe to drink again.

VIDEO: Water main break forces closure of businesses and schools in Dallas

Water main break forces closure of businesses and schools in Dallas

©2025 Cox Media Group