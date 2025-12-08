Boil water order issued after contractor hits York County water main

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A boil water order has been issued for a neighborhood in York County.
It is due to a contractor hitting a water main near Beacon Knoll Villas, which prompted a water outage.
Residents who live in the homes along Villa Lake Drive, including the side streets, are being asked to boil their water.
Channel 9 has reached out to county leaders to learn how testing is going, as well as when the water will be safe to drink again.
