4 injured in 3 shootings over span of hour in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Four people were injured in three shootings in Charlotte between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday.

One of the shootings occurred at an apartment complex off W.T. Harris Boulevard in the Northlake area. MEDIC said one person was sent to a hospital from that location with life-threatening injuries.

>>> 1 person injured in southeast Charlotte shooting overnight, MEDIC says

>>> 2 people injured in east Charlotte shooting early Saturday morning

>>> 1 person sent to hospital following north Charlotte shooting

Another occurred around 3:45 a.m. on the 5300 block of East Independence. A patient was also treated for life-threatening injuries and sent to a hospital with a gunshot wound, MEDIC said.

The third shooting occurred in the 6900 block of Albemarle Road, which intersects with W.T. Harris Boulevard. Two people were shot here and were sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9 is working to find out more about the circumstances surrounding the shootings. But for now, no reports have been made about the victims’ conditions, and there is no evidence that the shootings were connected.

©2026 Cox Media Group