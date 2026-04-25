Late LendingTree CEO Doug Lebda’s Quail Hollow mansion for sale at nearly $15M

CHARLOTTE — The Quail Hollow mansion of late LendingTree founder and CEO Doug Lebda is coming on the market at just shy of $15 million.

The Baltusrol Lane estate will be listed today as “coming soon,” with showings set to begin on April 28, said listing broker Liza Caminiti, owner of Caminiti Consulting Group at Ivester Jackson | Christie’s International Real Estate.

The mansion, listed for $14.99 million, spans 17,843 square feet of heated and cooled living space. It has six bedrooms, with six full and six half bathrooms.

Lebda and wife Megan purchased the 0.93-acre lot in 2016 for $2.762 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. They built the home in 2017. Arcadia Custom Homes was the builder, with Harry Schrader serving as the architect and J Layton Interiors as the design firm.

Caminiti said she’s known the Lebdas for about eight years, having listed one of their previous homes in south Charlotte.

Lebda died suddenly last fall after an all-terrain vehicle accident on his property in Tryon. He founded LendingTree in 1996, building it into one of the nation’s largest online financial platforms.

“It’s the emotion tied to it because of everybody loving Megan and Doug as much as they do,” Caminiti said. “Doug was a one-of-a-kind human being. There’ll never be another person like him. There’s so much heart and soul into this transaction because everybody just adores them.”

The home took the Lebdas about three years to design and build, with just over two years of construction. The lot backs up to the Quail Hollow Club golf course.

The property boasts a four-inch limestone exterior; 10-foot-tall custom front door; great room with 21-foot-tall ceilings, custom wood detailing, skylights and a limestone-surround gas fireplace; bar area; chef’s kitchen; and primary suite in its own wing.

The home’s lower level features a fitness suite with a gym, sauna, steam shower, laundry and private massage room; a home theater with tiered seating and a bar; and a temperature-controlled wine cellar. On the upper level, there’s a Golfzon simulator room with a custom designed bar area as well as multiple home offices. The guest wing with five bedrooms spans two levels.

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