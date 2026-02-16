Bojangles Coliseum roof leak comes as Charlotte leaders prepare to discuss renovations

CHARLOTTE — From Billy Graham to Elvis Presley, the Bojangles Coliseum has welcomed legends over the course of 70 years, but yesterday it was home to an uninvited visitor: rain.

The Charlotte Checkers moved their game against the Hartford Wolf Pack to Monday at noon because of a roof leak.

The team used trash cans on Sunday to collect rainwater.

Some fans were already seated for Sunday’s game when the announcement was made that the game was being moved to Monday.

“It was a first for me. I’ve never seen a hockey game postponed due to rain,” fan Greg Narkiewicz said.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the coliseum Monday morning and spotted workers making repairs.

“We were outside waiting for the doors to open and we looked up and saw people working on it,” fan Austin Hicks said.

The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority maintains the facility for the city of Charlotte. The CRVA says it remains to be determined who will pay for the repairs. A spokesperson says the source and circumstances of the leak are still being evaluated.

But major changes to the Bojangles Coliseum are likely coming. Charlotte City Council is expected to discuss renovations for the coliseum in as soon as two weeks. Council was originally going to be briefed on renovations during their budget retreat.

“It would be nice to see a few improvements,” Narkiewicz said. “I do like this place even the way it is now. A little TLC never hurts either.”

While the circumstances were a little unusual. Fans were excited Monday’s rescheduled game went off without any issues

The Charlotte Checkers won 9-0.

