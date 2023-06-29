Bojangles ranks among nation’s top 50 restaurant chains

CHARLOTTE — This year’s rankings of the top restaurant chains in the nation include two North Carolina companies.

Charlotte-born Bojangles landed at No. 45 on the list, while Raleigh’s Golden Corral came in at No. 47. Both brands ranked higher last year, at Nos. 43 and 46, respectively.

The list, compiled by Nation’s Restaurant News, ranks brands based on domestic systemwide sales. Bojangles, a popular fast-food chain known for its chicken and biscuits, reported $1.6 billion in sales with 8.5% year-over-year growth.

