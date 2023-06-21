Bond denied for suspect in DUI crash that killed man, 13-year-old in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man accused of driving under the influence, causing a crash that killed two people and hurt a 3-year-old, was denied bond in court Wednesday.

Breaking: 19-year-old Christopher Mullis denied bond in alleged drunk driving accident that killed two people and injured a 3-year-old. Details tonight starting at 5:00pm. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/3fcNdQfPwz — Tina Terry (@TinaTerryWSOC9) June 21, 2023

Troopers said on June 3, 19-year-old Christopher Mullis was driving on Homestead Road near Rock Hill when he ran off the road.

Investigators said Mullis’ truck hit Christopher Kernaghan and his 3-year-old son, who were on a lawnmower. Kernaghan died from his injuries and his son was seriously hurt. A GoFundMe has been set up to help with his medical expenses.

Authorities said 13-year-old Jessie Purser, who was riding in the truck with Mullis, was thrown from the truck. She died from her injuries.

Mullis was charged with two counts of felony driving under the influence resulting in death and one count of felony driving under the influence bodily injury. In court Wednesday morning, a judge denied him bond.

