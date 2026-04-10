Charlotte man faces felony charges after prank turned violent

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man is behind bars after police say he fired three shots into a car with five people inside.

Shyhied Ivey is facing five felony assault with a deadly weapon and intent to kill charges after officials say a prank went wrong.

Shyhied Ivey

Court documents say a male friend of Ivey’s girlfriend called Ivey and pretended to be cheating with her. Ivey’s girlfriend shares her location with him, and he started following and tailgating their car, according to the affidavit.

Then, documents say Ivey fired multiple shots into the air as he was pursuing them and fire three shots into their car when they were on Freedom Drive at Wesley Village Road. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Ivey has an extensive criminal history. In 2024, Channel 9 covered when CMPD arrested Ivey for breaking into cars in the Atrium parking deck. Last April, he reached a plea deal with the Mecklenburg County DA’s Office, and Judge Craig Collins gave him a suspended sentence with 24 months of supervised probation.

Two weeks ago, probation violations were reported. He also was arrested for felony flee to elude arrest in February.

Judge Cecilia Oseguera set his bond at $50,000 secured.

©2026 Cox Media Group