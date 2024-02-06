Boy dies at wilderness therapy camp in NC mountains

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. — A 12-year-old boy died at a wilderness therapy camp on Saturday in the North Carolina mountains, ABC affiliate WLOS reported.

The student, who had enrolled the day before, “could not be resuscitated by emergency personnel,” according to a statement from camp officials at Trails Carolina.

“We are shattered by the tragic loss of a young life and our deepest sympathies are with the student’s family and loved ones,” the camp said in a written statement. “Our priority is to acknowledge and respect the unfathomable impact on their lives and maintain the integrity of the investigation into the cause.”

The camp said it’s cooperating with investigators and plans to conduct an internal investigation.

Transylvania County Sheriff Chuck Owenby first confirmed the death on Monday saying investigators were looking into the death of a juvenile male, WLOS reported.

VIDEO: 2 hurt after plane crashes at Boy Scout camp in Stanly County

2 hurt after plane crashes at Boy Scout camp in Stanly County

©2024 Cox Media Group