U.S. Postal Service employee, 2 others arrested in stolen check scheme

CHARLOTTE — A U.S. Postal Service employee and two other people have been arrested on federal charges after being accused of being involved in a scheme involving stolen checks worth $24 million, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

The indictment was unsealed after the first court appearances for the suspects.

Nakedra Shannon, 29, Donnell Gardner, 27, and Desiray Carter, 24, are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit financial institution fraud and five counts of theft of government property, a release said.

Carter and Gardner are also charged with seven counts of possession of stolen mail. Shannon is charged with eight counts of theft of mail by a postal employee.

Allegations in the indictment state from March 2021 to July 2023, Shannon was a mail processing clerk at a USPS distribution center in Charlotte. Shannon worked with Gardner and Carter to steal incoming and outgoing checks.

Shannon, Gardner, and Carter were released on bond following their initial appearances in court, a release said.

