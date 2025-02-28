Brides in other states say local wedding photographer promises to travel, cancels last minute

CHARLOTTE — Several brides from other states say they hired a local photographer who promised to shoot their special day but canceled on them at the last minute.

Rachel Noel lives near Boston. She says she found wedding photographer Courtney Smith on social media. Smith owns Southern Silos Photography and lived in Albemarle, but said she was willing to travel for a job.

“I was seeing quotes from up to $5,000 for this type of coverage, and she was offering $1,200. How can I say no?” Noel said.

So, she didn’t. Then 48 hours before the wedding, Noel says Smith sent her “text messages ... of her saying that she wasn’t able to come out.”

Luckily, all wasn’t lost. The messages said Smith had found another photographer and would pay for her, a woman named Ashley who, Noel says, “Was incredible. She was probably my shining light in this whole awful experience.”

But Ashley says Smith never paid her. So, she gave Noel some of her wedding pictures, but not all. “I totally understand why she’s not releasing the photos. I don’t hold anything against her. She’s just doing what she was contracted for,” she said.

Action 9 emailed Smith who replied she bit off “more than I can chew” and “I wanted to make this a side gig that was my travel and passion in one.” She added, “I take definite accountability and am actively doing and trying better.” Smith also claims she lived up to her contract obligations with Noel and sent her a refund. At last check, Noel said she never got it.

“If I get some justification that she stopped, that’ll be enough,” she said.

In addition, Noel says she came across a website, stopstealingphotos.com. The site accuses Smith of taking photos from other photographers or using stock images as examples of her own work. Smith told Action 9, “I promoted ideas I wanted to capture. In no way was I intending to come off as stealing.”

“I want my photos at the end of the day, I just want those memories because I don’t think they can be recreated,” she said.

Action 9 also exchanged emails with a woman in New Jersey, Liliana Dollan. She says Smith canceled on her last fall, just hours before an engagement shoot in Philadelphia.

Action 9 suggests before hiring someone for their services, check their references and read reviews. Ultimately, if something doesn’t feel right, trust your instincts.

