Bridge inspections to close I-85 lane in Gaston County

Bridge inspections by the North Carolina Department of Transportation will close the right lane on Interstate 85 northbound just past Exit 23 in McAdenville this weekend. The inspections will occur over the South Fork Catawba River in Gaston County.

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Work on the northbound lanes is scheduled for Saturday between 6 a.m. and noon. Crews will then shift to the southbound lanes on Sunday to continue the inspections.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is urging drivers to stay alert and avoid distracted driving in the area during the inspections.

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