Mustang veers into oncoming traffic, resulting in 2 deaths and 1 injury

Two people were killed and one seriously injured on Wednesday when a Ford Mustang veered into oncoming traffic and struck a Chevrolet Camaro on Westinghouse Boulevard near South Tryon Street, according to preliminary reports from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The fatal crash occurred on Wednesday at approximately 6:10 p.m. Officers, Charlotte Fire, and MEDIC responded to the scene, where they located a damaged Mustang engulfed in flames and a damaged Camaro.

The driver and passenger of the Ford were pronounced deceased at the scene, while the driver of the Camaro was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with the Major Crash Investigation Unit and DWI Task Force responded to the scene and the hospital to investigate the incident.

Members of Crime Scene Search and the Medical Examiner’s Office were also there to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

The preliminary investigation indicates the Mustang was traveling west on Westinghouse Boulevard before it veered left into oncoming traffic and struck the Camaro. Detectives are working to identify the occupants of the Ford.

The investigation into this case remains active and ongoing.

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