Builder Taylor Morrison has 850-plus townhome units in Charlotte-area pipeline

CHARLOTTE — National homebuilder Taylor Morrison Home Corp. is placing increased emphasis on townhomes as it looks to become an even bigger player in Charlotte’s residential real estate scene.

The Arizona-based builder is working to take advantage of a boom in townhome construction as more buyers seek lower-maintenance and more affordable options when compared to single-family homes.

Taylor Morrison entered the local market in mid-2015 by way of acquisition, after purchasing the Charlotte, Raleigh, and Chicago divisions of Orleans Homes for about $166 million. Andrew Bodary, Taylor Morrison’s Charlotte division president, says the publicly traded builder is plotting aggressive growth here.

The homebuilder is actively selling in two communities totaling 202 townhomes: Hudson Oaks and Terraces at Farmington. It has an additional 651 townhomes in the works across five more projects set to open by early 2024.

Read the full story here.

