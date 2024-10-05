Builder’s Myers Park home hits market at $14M

CHARLOTTE — A mansion in Myers Park will mark Charlotte’s most expensive home listing when it hits the market tomorrow at $13.95 million.

The modern home overlooking Myers Park Country Club’s golf course spans nearly 14,000 square feet, boasting six bedrooms with six full and two half bathrooms.

That property on Woodhaven Road is owned by Jonathan Chiott, president and founder of Charlotte-based Chiott Custom Homes, which built the mansion. Liza Caminiti of Ivester Jackson | Christie’s International Real Estate is the listing broker.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Video shows thieves steal mail from Myers Park condos

Video shows thieves steal mail from Myers Park condos

©2024 Cox Media Group