Local

Builder’s Myers Park home hits market at $14M

By Charlotte Business Journal

This mansion on the 2100 block of Woodhaven Road in Myers Park is coming on the market Oct. 4 for $13.95 million, making it Charlotte's most expensive home listing.

By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — A mansion in Myers Park will mark Charlotte’s most expensive home listing when it hits the market tomorrow at $13.95 million.

The modern home overlooking Myers Park Country Club’s golf course spans nearly 14,000 square feet, boasting six bedrooms with six full and two half bathrooms.

ALSO READ: Video shows thieves steal mail from Myers Park condos

That property on Woodhaven Road is owned by Jonathan Chiott, president and founder of Charlotte-based Chiott Custom Homes, which built the mansion. Liza Caminiti of Ivester Jackson | Christie’s International Real Estate is the listing broker.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Video shows thieves steal mail from Myers Park condos

Video shows thieves steal mail from Myers Park condos

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read