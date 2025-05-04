Referee arrested after firing concealed weapon inside athletic facility, UCSO says

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A referee was arrested after firing a concealed weapon inside an Indian Trail athletic facility, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies, who were already on scene to act as security, arrested 49-year-old Ernest Davis at the scene, officials said.

Davis was working as a referee for a youth sporting event when he fired a weapon that had been concealed in his gym bag, officials said.

Officials said the crowd was filled with parents and children. Fortunately, no one was struck and no one was hurt.

Davis has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and discharging a firearm into occupied property.

Sheriff Eddie Cathey issued a statement reminding gun owners to practice safe firearm ownership.

“Safe gun ownership can help avoid situations like this and prevent unnecessary injuries or a tragic loss of life,” he said.

