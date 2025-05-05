Juvenile accused of starting fire in Lancaster Walmart

LANCASTER, S.C. — Police in Lancaster say a juvenile suspect is accused of starting a fire inside a Walmart Sunday afternoon.

It happened at the Walmart location on Highway 9 Bypass in Lancaster, South Carolina. The Lancaster Fire Department was called to the store around 4:35 p.m. and the building was evacuated.

A viewer shared video with Channel 9 showing the fire engulfing an endcap of merchandise in the crafts and sewing section, and smoke quickly filled the area.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire, and nobody was reported to be hurt. It’s not clear how the fire was started, but police said it was caused by arson.

Police said late Sunday that a juvenile was detained in connection with the investigation. The suspect wasn’t identified.

This is the same Walmart location where police investigated an alleged gang-related shootout a little over a month ago. Multiple people were arrested, including at least one teenager.

(VIDEO: 3rd suspect arrested in Walmart shooting)

3rd suspect arrested in Walmart shooting

©2025 Cox Media Group