Burke County community mourns beloved first responder killed in crash

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A community is remembering a man killed in a crash, who served his community for over 30 years.

Sput Powell was a police chief, a sheriff’s deputy, and a volunteer firefighter in Burke County.

State troopers say he died after a FedEx truck pulled out into the path of his pickup north of Morganton last week.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty broke news of the crash and spoke with first responders and others Wednesday about his impact on the community.

Powell worked part-time as a school resource officer after retiring from law enforcement

He also continued to volunteer as a firefighter at the Oak Hill Fire Department, rising to the rank of assistant chief.

Firefighters were called to the wreck at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday along Highway 181 in the Oak Hill community. Sheriff deputies, state troopers, and firefighters from Oak Hill were part of the procession for Powell.

“When it’s someone you personally know, someone you personally worked with, there is somewhat of a difference,” said William Brown, with the Oak Hill Fire Department. “The way you feel, not how you respond, but the way you feel.”

Powell started working at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office in 1989. He was also the police chief at Broughton Hospital while volunteering as a firefighter.

Sheriff Banks Hinceman says Powell, in addition to being a first responder, helped with youth athletics and worked part-time as a plumber.

“Just one of those people throughout my career who has been known for helping anybody,” said Hinceman. “Even, just as a plumber, he has helped so many people with things maybe they couldn’t pay for”.

N.C. State Highway Patrol Sgt. Aaron Johnson responded to the crash. He said Powell was a mentor for young firefighters and others across the county.

“I’ve grown up knowing Sput, looking up to Sput,” Johnson said. “He was a great man, and that’s an understatement.”

The driver of the FedEx truck was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to yield the right of way.

