1 dead in crash involving FedEx truck in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed Thursday in a crash involving a FedEx truck in Burke County, officials said.

The wreck happened at about 1:30 p.m. along Highway 181 in the Oak Hill community north of Morganton.

State troopers said a FedEx driver pulled into the path of a pickup truck, causing it to overturn into a guardrail.

There was no word on charges late Thursday afternoon, but the highway patrol says it has recovered video from the FedEx truck as part of its investigation.

The highway was closed but has reopened.

No additional details have been made available.

