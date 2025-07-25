Burke County forms resident task force ahead of 2027 property reassessment

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County is establishing a board of local residents that will have a voice in how the county addresses property taxes.

According to the Morganaton Herald, the county plans to reassess property values in 2027.

On Monday, commissioners decided to create a task force of real estate, construction, and insurance experts to provide input.

Following a revaluation in 2023, property values increased by at least 43% but tax rates decreased.

VIDEO: Residents rally against property annexation bill in Union County

Residents rally against property annexation bill in Union County

©2025 Cox Media Group