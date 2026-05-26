Hickory road destroyed by rain, could take months to reopen

HICKORY, N.C. — Heavy rain over the weekend led to a road in Hickory being washed out, and Channel 9 learned that it may be months before the road reopens.

The pavement crumbled on 39th Avenue Drive NW, and now there’s water pooling at the bottom.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty spoke with neighbors who said the area received several inches of rainfall over about 90 minutes late Monday night.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the road collapsed after a culvert was damaged by runoff from the storm. The state says it may be the end of August before the road reopens.

Neighbors say the road is used a lot during the morning hours to get children to Jenkins Elementary. Fortunately, school let out last Friday, so the state has some time to make repairs.

Many folks know the area as Huffman Cove, which sits on the south side of Lake Hickory.

Faherty visited Caldwell and Alexander counties after they both had high water Monday night, and neighbors said the difference in lake levels since the rain started was dramatic.

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