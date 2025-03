BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — In Burke County, property owners could see lower property tax rates by this summer.

According to Morganton Herald, commissioners are considering a half-cent decrease by July 1.

That would amount to a $25 savings on a quarter-million value.

The Burke County manager said the savings would come from efforts to make the county more efficient.

