Burn ban issued in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Fire Marshal Jon Williams issued a local burn ban effective Sunday, prohibiting outdoor burning within 100 feet of an occupied home.

The order was enacted due to increased fire risks caused by dry weather conditions.

The local action aligns with a statewide burn ban issued by the North Carolina Forest Service on Saturday, which prohibits outdoor burning more than 100 feet from occupied structures. These combined measures effectively ban all outdoor burning throughout Union County to protect lives, property and emergency resources.

The ban prohibits the use of fire pits, burning yard debris in piles, and using burn barrels. However, residents are still permitted to use gas or charcoal grills, as the restrictions do not apply to those devices. It remains illegal to burn trash, lumber, tires, plastics, or other non-vegetative materials.

Union County Fire Marshal Williams said the restrictions are a necessary precaution to protect the community.

“Even small outdoor fires can quickly spread and become dangerous,” Williams said. “This action is necessary to protect our residents and emergency responders.”

The restrictions apply to all areas of Union County, including the municipalities of Monroe and Waxhaw. While those towns typically manage their own fire code enforcement, local officials confirmed they will also implement and enforce the local burn ban. Individuals found in violation of the order may face civil penalties of up to $200 per occurrence, in addition to potential fines from the state.

The burn ban will remain in effect until the North Carolina Forest Service lifts the statewide ban. Williams may also lift the local restrictions if Union County receives sufficient rainfall to reduce the fire risk.

FORECAST: Warmer, wetter conditions going into the week

FORECAST: Warmer, wetter conditions going into the week

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