Witness describes fear as shoppers flee gunfire in Walmart

Charlotte‑Mecklenburg Police say no arrests have been made after shots were fired inside a Walmart in northwest Charlotte Thursday night.

One shopper who was walking into the store as the gunfire erupted described the chaos and fear that followed.

Video captured by witness Lajay Myrick shows people running from the Walmart on Callabridge Court, just off Mount Holly–Huntersville Road. Myrick said he started recording the moment he heard what sounded like rapid gunfire.

“It was like pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow — back to back,” Myrick said.

He said panic broke out immediately.

“A whole bunch of people just started running out, like spewing out,” he recalled.

CMPD says officers found a 17‑year‑old inside the store who had been shot. The teen was taken to the hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries.

Myrick said he didn’t know at first whether he heard gunshots or something falling inside the store, but he feared the worst.

“Realistically, mass shooting Is it something I should be worried about, or is it just an accident that happened in the store?”

He said police arrived within minutes, and their response made him feel safe. At one point, he estimated around 50 police cars were in the parking lot.

Myrick believes reducing violence will take personal responsibility.

“We take accountability. I feel like accountability is the best way to avoid all of this.”

Walmart sustained about $5,000 in damage during the shooting. CMPD says the investigation is ongoing, and they will release updates when an arrest is made.

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