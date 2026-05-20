Mental Health Awareness Month: Resources and stories in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, Channel 9 on Wednesday is highlighting mental health and the efforts of those in our community who aim to help others through challenges.

In the Charlotte region, assistance is available for people who want to improve their mental health or who need advice on maintaining their health.

See our county-by-county guide with information on mental health resources near you.

Channel 9 is also sharing stories all day Wednesday with a different look at how people can make a difference.

Wednesday morning, we shared a story about how screen time impacts your outlook and mental health. See that story at this link.

Be sure to tune in to Channel 9 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., when you’ll be able to see how art is turning into healing for many patients in Charlotte, and you can meet a survivor who shared his story of growth and resilience.

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