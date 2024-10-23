Burn Boot Camp launches meal service

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Burn Boot Camp has added chef-driven, prepared meals to its offerings.

The fast-growing fitness company says it wants to cater to today’s fast-paced lifestyle with fresh, nutritious, and delicious food that is readily available.

The Cornelius-based brand began offering meals in September.

“We’re busy people,” says CEO Morgan Kline. “There’s a lot of confusion out there, too: What does healthy mean? How do I make meals that I like to eat, that are convenient for me, that are portioned well, and also high in protein?”

