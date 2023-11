GASTONIA, N.C. — A shortage in bus drivers led to changing routes and schedules for the City of Gastonia.

Starting Monday, Nov. 13, all routes (Pink & Blue Line, Brown & Red Line, and Yellow & Green Lines) will run adjusted schedules until further notice:

The afternoon schedule begins at 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. and will run a Saturday schedule through December 4

>> See the City’s interactive map below:

Dale Denton, Director of Public Works, said they believe this is a short-term adjustment.

“We have applicants in the pipeline ready to work. We are asking for the public’s patience while we work through the temporary schedule,” Denton said.

Riders can print the temporary bus schedules on the City’s website at this link. Drivers have printed copies to hand out to riders.

Signs will be posted alerting riders about the bus changes.

Riders with questions can call 704-866-6855.

Those interested in applying for the bus driver positions can apply here.

