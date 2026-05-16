Charlotte man arrested for alleged violent sexual encounter

CHARLOTTE — Michael James Koshivas, 65, was arrested and charged with second-degree sex offense and sexual battery after a woman accused him of sexual assault following a date.

Koshivas, a former restaurant chain partner, was released from the Mecklenburg County Jail on bond around 5:30 p.m. today after a court appearance.

Court documents indicate the alleged incident took place after Koshivas and the woman went to dinner on April 28. The woman reported going home with Koshivas, after which she stated the encounter became violent.

According to court documents, the woman was pinned down and bitten. Doctors conducting a medical exam the next day found numerous bruises on her body. Koshivas told investigators the sexual encounter was consensual.

Bea Cote’, founder of IMPACT, a domestic violence prevention program, commended the woman for her bravery. “This woman has a lot of courage and needs to be commended for that,” Cote’ said.

The victim told police she told Koshivas to stop multiple times. Cote’ noted that even if initial consent was given, it can be withdrawn.

“Let’s say she did consent to having sex right, once it started becoming violent and painful, she withdrew that consent,” Cote’ stated.

Cote’ also commented on Koshivas’ claim of a consensual encounter. “What that tells me is that he’s either delusional or lying because nobody consents to that level of pain,” she said.

Despite the charges, a judge made an exception for Koshivas’ bond based on his age, ties to the community, and employment history.

Cote’ explained that domestic violence and sexual abuse are closely linked. “A lot of our guys have strangled their partners during sex, and they think that’s ok,” she said.

Cote’ advises women to keep their guard up in new relationships. “Not be alone with someone in a private place until you know them really, really well,” Cote’ said.

Koshivas’ neighbors told reporters they were shocked by the charges against him.

The Safe Alliance Hope Line, a resource for victims of sexual assault, is facing a funding cut from the City of Charlotte for the first time in 20 years.

The city evaluated 39 applications for funding, with the seven highest scoring in categories like financial health, community need, and program design receiving money. Safe Alliance was not among the organizations selected.

The City Council can make changes regarding the Safe Alliance funding on Monday during their budget meeting. The Safe Alliance Hope Line is staffed 24 hours a day at 980-771-HOPE for victims of sexual assault.

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