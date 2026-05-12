Where online returns really end up

CHARLOTTE — From the factory to the warehouse and to your front door, it’s a common scene thanks to online shopping, but there’s always a risk.

“Customers don’t get to feel and touch the product they’re getting,” Moutaz Khouja, a professor of supply chain and operations management at UNC Charlotte, said. “That means there is a chance that the product will not match their needs, and they will return it.”

According to the U.S. Postal Service, online purchases get returned eight times as often as in-store buys, but what happens to them?

Channel 9’s Erika Jackson placed GPS trackers in the pockets of several items from Shein, H&M and Zara to find out where they actually end up once they leave your mailbox. Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m. for the findings.

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