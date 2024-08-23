Businesses shut down, Hwy 321 blocked due to water line break near Granite Falls

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. — Highway 321 is shut down near Granite Falls, and several businesses had to close because of a “significant water line break.”

Town officials gave notice about the water line break Friday afternoon, around 3 p.m. The break is along Highway 321 northbound near Glen Ridge Drive.

The town says because of the water line break, they’re seeing a “substantial loss of water” in the water system.

The town is asking people to reduce water use wherever possible, including limiting lawn irrigation and avoiding washing your car.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned that at least one restaurant had to close for the day because of the water line break.

Officials didn’t have an estimated timeframe for how long it’ll take to repair the break.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

(WATCH: Water line leak blocks north Charlotte road for several hours)

Water line leak blocks north Charlotte road for several hours

©2024 Cox Media Group