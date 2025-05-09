Busy south Charlotte road closed after fatal crash involving bicycle

CHARLOTTE — A busy intersection in south Charlotte was shut down on Friday afternoon after a fatal crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist, officials said.

Stay updated on live traffic conditions at this link.

The intersection of Park and East Woodlawn roads was closed shortly after 3 p.m.

Park Road reopened soon after but Woodlawn was still closed.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

