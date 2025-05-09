Busy south Charlotte road closed after fatal crash involving bicycle

CHARLOTTE — A busy intersection in south Charlotte was shut down on Friday afternoon after a fatal crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist, officials said.
The intersection of Park and East Woodlawn roads was closed shortly after 3 p.m.
Park Road reopened soon after but Woodlawn was still closed.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
