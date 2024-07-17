Butler HS flag football team heads to championships with fan send-off

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers rolled out the blue carpet Wednesday morning to celebrate a local football team headed to the championships.

Fans lined up along the carpet to send off the Butler High School girls’ flag football team. They earned a spot in the NFL’s first annual Flag Championships, which kicks off Thursday in Canton, Ohio.

“All the time, people are like ‘women can’t to this and can’t do that.’ I think being able to be here is representing that we are able to do it, and we might even be able to even do it better than some people,” wide receiver Elsu Tenager told Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown.

“It’s still a little bit overwhelming,” said head coach Drew Sanders. “We’ve been busy preparing for it. Once we start pulling up the stadium, it’s really going to hit home.”

The Panthers are covering travel and lodging for the team through grant funding from the NFL.

