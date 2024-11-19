Local

Cabarrus County to break ground on health center

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

FILE: Stethoscope (Bru_nO/Pixabay)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CONCORD, N.C. — Cabarrus County officials will break ground on a new 59,300-square-foot health facility on Wednesday that will mark “a pivotal milestone in the County’s commitment to improving access to behavioral health services.”

‘Quarters were cramped’: Cabarrus County EMS moves to new HQ, 10 times bigger than the last

The Stephen M. Morris Behavioral Health Center will provide services, including a behavioral health urgent care center for children and adults, a child and adolescent psychiatric residential treatment facility, and a facility-based crisis program for children and adolescents.

State representatives helped secure a $32.5 million state grant for its construction.

The groundbreaking is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at 1000 Progress Place in Concord.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read