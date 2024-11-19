Cabarrus County to break ground on health center

CONCORD, N.C. — Cabarrus County officials will break ground on a new 59,300-square-foot health facility on Wednesday that will mark “a pivotal milestone in the County’s commitment to improving access to behavioral health services.”

The Stephen M. Morris Behavioral Health Center will provide services, including a behavioral health urgent care center for children and adults, a child and adolescent psychiatric residential treatment facility, and a facility-based crisis program for children and adolescents.

State representatives helped secure a $32.5 million state grant for its construction.

The groundbreaking is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at 1000 Progress Place in Concord.

